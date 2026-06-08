Mumbai: Law Graduate Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Falling Ill During Music Event in Worli; FIR Filed Against Organisers

A 28-year-old law graduate died and a woman was hospitalised after both allegedly fell ill during a music event held at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai's Worli area on Saturday night. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the event organisers and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, as reported by TOI. Authorities said the exact cause of the man's death will be known only after post-mortem and forensic reports are received.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Vrishabh Mahendra Gangurde, a resident of Mahim and a law graduate. He reportedly became unwell during the overnight music concert and was taken for medical assistance, but later died. A woman who also attended the event was hospitalised after experiencing similar symptoms and is undergoing treatment. Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Law Student Dies, Woman Hospitalised After Suspected Alcohol Overdose at Live Music Concert at NSCI Dome in Worli.

Investigators are examining whether excessive alcohol consumption or other substances may have contributed to the incident. However, officials have stressed that no conclusions will be drawn until forensic and medical reports are completed.

FIR Registered Against Event Organisers

Following the incident, police registered a case against the organisers of the event. The probe is expected to focus on compliance with safety regulations, crowd management measures, and the availability of medical assistance at the venue. Authorities are also reviewing the circumstances under which the attendees fell ill. Police said statements are being recorded and evidence from the venue is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Class 7 Students Drink Alcohol in Hostel During New Year Celebrations in Chodavaram, Video Goes Viral.

Fresh Concerns Over Safety at Music Events

The latest incident comes weeks after another high-profile case involving suspected drug consumption at a music concert in Mumbai, where two MBA students died and several arrests were made during the subsequent investigation. The earlier case prompted calls for stricter monitoring of large entertainment events and stronger checks against the use of narcotic substances at such gatherings.

Investigation Underway

Police officials said they are awaiting scientific and medical reports before determining the precise cause of death. The condition of the hospitalised woman is being monitored, while investigators continue to gather information from witnesses, organisers and venue staff. The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not ruled out any angle at this stage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).