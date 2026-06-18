Mumbai Local Trains to Run Full Weekday Schedule on Sunday to Facilitate Travel for NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Students

The Central Railway on Thursday announced the cancellation of its standard Sunday schedule for Mumbai Local trains this coming weekend to assist students appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. On Sunday, June 21, 2026, all 1,820 local train services will operate under a regular weekday timetable. Railway administration further confirmed that no mega blocks will be taken on any Central Railway routes during the day, ensuring seamless travel and maximum connectivity for candidates across the metropolitan region.

Move to Prevent Overcrowding and Delays

Typically, Central Railway operates a heavily reduced schedule on Sundays, running a maximum of 1,478 local train services. Transitioning to the full weekday capacity of 1,820 services will add nearly 350 additional runs. According to railway authorities, the decision aims to prevent heavy crowding and logistical bottlenecks, helping students reach their designated examination centers punctually and with minimal stress. NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination: 16 Lakh Candidates Download Admit Cards; NTA Deploys Indian Air Force for Secure Paper Transportation Ahead of June 21 Test.

NTA Dismisses Postponement Rumors

Alongside the travel updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a series of statements on X (formerly Twitter) to reassure candidates and dismiss social media speculation regarding any changes to the test timeline. "The examination will be conducted as scheduled," the NTA stated, urging students not to be swayed by unverified rumors of a postponement. The agency emphasized that robust, multi-layered security safeguards are in place in coordination with state governments and security bodies to guarantee a fair environment. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing on Plea Challenging Cancellation of Exam, Says Matter To Be Heard in July.

Background on the Re-Examination

The upcoming June 21 test follows the cancellation of the initial NEET-UG examination held last month, which was scrapped by authorities amid widespread allegations of question paper leaks. To help students manage the pressure surrounding the re-test, the NTA highlighted public mental health resources, pointing students toward the government’s MANAS helpline (14416). The testing body also appealed to parents, teachers, and citizens to foster a supportive environment and refrain from sharing unverified online news in the final days leading up to the test.

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