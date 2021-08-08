Mumbai, August 8: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the resumption of local trains in Mumbai from August 15, 2021. During his address to the people of the state, the Chief Minister said that local trains will be open for commuters from August 15 onwards for fully vaccinated people. This means, in the initial phase, train travel will only be allowed for people who have taken both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. The chief minister further said that passengers who have taken both doses of the vaccine and have completed 14 days after receiving the second vaccine will be able to travel by local train from August 15, 2021.

Thackeray said there will be an app to get the train pass, where the person can get the pass to travel in the local trains in Mumbai. An app is designed for this purpose where a passenger can generate a train pass. The passes will also be made available at local BMC ward offices.

Mumbai local train pass, Here's how to get it:

Fully vaccinated passengers can travel by Mumbai local trains. This means passengers who have taken both doses of the vaccine and have completed 14 days after receiving the second vaccine will be able to travel by local train from August 15, 2021. The commuters, who have a smartphone, can download the train pass through the rail-mobile app. Passengers who do not have a smartphone can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations. 14 days gap mandatory after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to travel in local trains in Mumbai The QR code on passes to verify the authenticity.

Thackeray said that the people of the state have to follow COVID-19 protocol as there are still some districts where COVID-19 cases have not gone down. The Chief Minister warned that the state government is providing some relaxation now but if coronavirus cases go up, the authorities have to resort to lockdown again.

The state government has introduced several relaxations in several regions across the states which have reported a low COVID-19 positivity rate. Earlier, the state government had eased restrictions by allowing all shops to remain open till 8 pm. The government also allowed the resumption of schools for certain classes in urban and rural areas from August 17 onwards.

