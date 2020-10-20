Mumbai, October 20: All women commuters in Mumbai will now be allowed to commute in local trains as the train services are set to resume for women passengers from October 21 for certain hours during the day. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Railways will now allow all women to commute by local trains from October 21 between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm everyday. "I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11 am to 3 pm and after 7 pm. We were always ready and with receipt of letter from Maharashtra government today, we've allowed this travel", Goyal said. Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway to Add 28 More Trains to Avoid Overcrowding.

With the new announcement in place, all women with valid tickets/passes shall be permitted travel during these hours without requiring the QR codes, besides the existing emergency and essential workers who are allowed.

Here's the tweet:

I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11 am to 3 pm & after 7 pm. We were always ready and with receipt of letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we've allowed this travel: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo) pic.twitter.com/kl6liQFqdG — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Reports inform that women comprise around 40 percent of the total 85 lakh commuters who travel in trains. The decision by the railways will help lakhs of women office-goers in the government and private sector, academics and other sectors who need to travel by the Mumbai local trains on a daily basis.

