Mumbai, April 21: Complaint has been filed against a 27-year-old man for allegedly manhandling and spitting on a police constable who confronted him for kissing and hugging a woman at the Vasai railway station premises Tuesday night, said the police.

According to the Indian Express, the incident took place around 10.30 pm on platform No. 3. The 32-year-old constable, who was on night duty, spotted the accused, identified as Kuldeep Tiwari of Nalasopara (east), with a woman. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Raped for 10 Months on Marriage Lure in Bhopal

The constable said in his complaint: “He was hugging and kissing a woman and doing obscene acts at a public place. I told him not to do obscenity at a public place and asked him to leave from there. He abused and threatened me and spat on my face twice and caught my collar.” Online Fraud in Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Man Duped of Rs 3 Lakh by Cyber Fraudster Pretending to be Police Officer

A first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 353, 186, 504, 506, 332 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assaulting, abusing, threatening an on-duty public servant and obstructing him from discharging his duties. The accused has not been arrested yet, said the police.

