Mumbai, January 13: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a man was allegedly beaten to death in Mulund West. Police officials on Thursday arrested a 43-year-old man for beating Suresh Pitkar, a dairy owner to death. The incident took place on Wednesday in Mulund when one of the deceased's employee was washing utensils outside their shop.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Kailash Jadhav. Cops said that Jadhav was on his way home when he slapped the employee claiming that waste water spoiled his clothes. The employee identified as Shivchandra Yadav, who was slapped by Jadhav is also the complainant. Mumbai Shocker: Man Masturbates in Front of Woman's Door in Bandra, Arrested.

During Jadhav and Yadav's argument, Pitkar intervened when all of a sudden in a fit of rage, the accused punched the senior citizen in his chest. After being attacked, Pitkar collapsed on the ground. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, however, he died on the way.

Speaking about the incident, Santosh Kamble, assistant police inspector of Mulund police station said, "Pitkar came out of the shop to save his employee. Jadhav then started arguing with him and started punching Pitkar. He gave the 64-year-old multiple fist blows." Following the blows, Pitkar fell on the ground. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Hearing Pitkar's cries, local people rushed to the crime scene and took him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead before being admitted to to the hospital. Post this, a police team reached the spot and recorded Yadav's statement. Acting on his statement, the Mulund police lodged a murder case against Jadhav. Later, the accused was arrested from his residence in Mulund.

