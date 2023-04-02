Mumbai, April 2: A man fell prey to the 'pay and park mafia' after he parked his bike on a road in Borivali only to get fined by traffic cops later. The incident took place on Thursday when the biker received an e-challan from the Borivli Traffic Division. The police towed his bike which was reportedly parked in a 'pay and park' lot outside the Borivali west station.

According to a report in Mid-day, the man had paid the charges to park his bike at the 'pat and park' facility and had even received a receipt for the same. However, after he was challenged, the cops told the biker that the 'par and park' facility at the said place was an unauthorised parking lot. Mumbai: Man Steals Cash and Valuables Worth Rs 3.44 Lakh From Former Employer's House in Worli, Caught on CCTV Footage; Arrested.

The victim identified as Amit Sedani had reportedly parked his biker outside Suresh Bar and Restaurant on Chandavarkar Road in Borivali West. Sedani said that he paid and parked after he saw the 'pay and par' signboard of the civil body. The BMC signboard also had rules and parking rates. Sedani was also issued a receipt which was in the name of Hari Om Enterprises.

Speaking about the incident, Sedani said, "I paid Rs 20 to a person with a receipt book but when I returned at noon, my bike was gone. When I checked, I found it had been towed by the traffic police and I also received a message about it. The man who had issued the receipt was long gone." Following this, he approached cops with the receipt and asked them to look into the matter. Mumbai: Fake Marriage Drama Goes Wrong As Groom Refuses to Let Go Temporary Wife.

Cops told him that BMC terminated the contract with the parking agency, hence he was left with no choice but to pay Rs 736 as a fine in order to take his bike. Sachin Pardeshi, senior Inspector of Borivli Traffic Division said that they tow vehicles that are parked in no parking area. Pardeshi also advised Sedani to file a complaint if he has been cheated on the pretext of a 'pay and park' scheme.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2023 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).