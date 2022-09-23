Mumbai, September 23: The Mumbai police have registered an offence against unidentified persons after a man in suburban Santacruz allegedly received a video call threatening about a bomb blast in the country, an official said on Friday.

Rafat Hussain (55) allegedly received a video call on Tuesday from unidentified persons who claimed that they would be carrying out a bomb blast in the country, he said. Hussain then approached Santacruz police station and informed officials about the threat call and lodged a complaint, he said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Accidentally Hangs Self While Trying To Scare Wife With Suicide Threat During Fight Over Rs 500.

An FIR under sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons, the official said. The police were verifying the mobile number from which the man received a threat call, he said, adding that a probe is underway.