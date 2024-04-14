Mumbai, April 14: A 31-year-old man from Kurla who allegedly raped and impregnated a 17-year-old girl was awarded a 10-year jail term by a special POCSO Court on Friday, April 12. The alleged incident took place in 2018 when the man raped and impregnated the minor girl on the promise of marriage. The prosecution said that the minor girl was alone at home as her mother used to take her elder sister to the hospital while her younger sister would attend school.

In January 2018, the accused, who knew the minor girl's mother, befriended her on social media. After this, the minor girl fell in love with him, reports the Hindustan Times. In February 2018, the accused visited her house while she was alone and asked her to establish physical relations. The victim refused his request and informed him that she was a minor. Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacks Wife With Knife After She Refuses to Let Him Stay at Home Over His Drinking Habit in Kandivali, Arrested.

However, the accused had physical relations with her on multiple occasions after promising to marry her. In July 2018, when the victim's mother took her to Sion Hospital, it was discovered that the minor was 18 weeks pregnant. Later, the pregnancy was terminated with the minor girl and her mother's consent. Initially, the girl did not inform the police of anything; however, she narrated her ordeal after being insisted on again.

After this, the police registered an FIR, and a trial began. The accused's lawyer said that his client was wrongly accused. He also alleged that the minor girl claimed to be over 18, thereby implying consent in their relationship. Furthermore, the lawyer cited the accused and victim's shared Muslim faith, which permits men to have up to four wives. Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacks Woman With Iron Rod After She Turns Down His Marriage Proposal, Arrested.

He informed the court that the accused disclosed his previous marriage to the victim and still remains willing to marry her, although the victim has been reluctant based on his existing marital status. After hearing the arguments, special judge CV Patil said, "It’s implausible that the victim, given her age, would have consented to marry the accused, who is already married with two children." The court thus awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).