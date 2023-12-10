Mumbai, December 10: A POCSO court in Mumbai recently granted bail to a man who was booked for allegedly raping his 16-year-old sister-in-law. The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, on Friday, December 7, granted bail to the man booked for raping and impregnating his sister-in-law. The accused, a 29-year-old driver, was booked in July 2023.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when the victim was suffering from severe stomachache for a long time. On July 31, 2023, the victim's elder sister took her to a local clinic for a checkup. After checking the victim, the doctor suspected something was wrong and advised her elder sister to get sonography done at the Jamuna Diagnostic Centre. Mumbai Shocker: Class 9 Student Allegedly Kisses and Inappropriately Touches Four-Year-Old Girl in Housing Society Lift in Sion, Detained After Act Caught on CCTV.

The following day, both the sisters visited the centre and found that the minor sister was pregnant. After being asked repeatedly, the victim told her elder sister that her brother-in-law (sister's husband) raped her on multiple occasions. The victim also said that her sister's husband threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone or he would harm her sister.

During the hearing, advocate Gupta, who represented the accused, told the court that no incriminating material was recovered against the accused. He also requested the court grant bail to his client as he is unlikely to abscond. However, the court rejected the bail application, stating the offence was serious. Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped in Mulund; One Accused Arrested, Search On for Other.

The court also noted that the accused could bribe or pressurise the victim, if released on bail. The accused was asked to furnish a PR bond of Rs15,000 with surety of the like amount. The special court also directed the accused to inform the Investigation Officer if he changed his residential address. Special judge Kalpana Patil said that the victim and her family members had no objection to granting bail to the accused.

