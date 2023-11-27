Mumbai, November 27: The Mumbai police recently arrested a man accused of murder, who had been on the run for over 20 years. The accused had reportedly committed a double murder in Malad's Kurar area nearly 22 years ago. The accused was arrested by the Crime Branch Unit 12 for allegedly killing a couple in 2001 in Mumbai's Kandivali area.

According to a report in Mid-day, the alleged double murder took place in 2001 when a couple identified as Jaharbi Rehman (47) and Abdul Rehman were allegedly killed at Goodluck Hotel in Kandivali East. After the murder, the accused, identified as Yashwant Shinde, was on the run. Police officials said that Shinde wanted to marry Jaharbi's daughter. Mumbai Shocker: Doubting Her Character, Teenager Kills Mother With Axe in Vasai.

However, Jaharbi and her husband Abdul arranged their daughter's wedding to another person. Angered by their decision, Shinde tried to set the couple on fire inside the Goodluck Hotel in Kandivali East. Back then, the police had registered an FIR and arrested Mohaddin Shaikh, Nagnath Telange, and Vankyat Pachwand. However, Shinde was at large.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Shinde on November 23 from Kondhwa in Pune. Cops learned that Shinde had concealed his identity and married a woman in Pune without informing anyone. The accused has been booked under sections 307 (murder), 436 (mischief by fire), and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the case. Mumbai Horror: Man Hacks Live-In Partner to Death, Boils Body Parts in Cooker in Mira Road (Watch Video).

In a separate incident, the police on Sunday, November 27, arrested two people for allegedly strangulating a handcart puller to death with a pajama string over past enmity. The incident came to light when the Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police were alerted on Saturday about a man lying motionless on Dhanji Street in south Mumbai.

