Mumbai, July 5: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted intermittent moderate to heavy rain expected in Mumbai and suburbs in the next 24 hours. Also, the Met department issued an advisory for the fishermen not to venture into along and off the sea-coast during July 5 and 6.

Informing about the rainfall predictions, the IMD said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "In next 24 hours, intermittent moderate to heavy rain expected in Mumbai and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 27 degree Celsius & 24 degree Celsius, respectively." Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Continues, Streets Waterlogged, BMC Issues High Tide Alert.

Apart from this, IMD also issued an alert that squally weather with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph likely to prevail over Maharashtra-Goa coast on Sunday and Monday. The Met Department said, "Squally weather with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph likely to prevail over Maharashtra-Goa coast on 5&6 July 2020. Fishermen advised not to venture into along and off the coast during the above period."

Here's what IMD said:

Earlier in the day, IMD issued a yellow alert for the financial capital amid the heavy rains, which resulted in waterlogging in several areas. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas of Mumbai. Areas like Hindmata, Dharavi Cross Road, Dadar TT, King's Circle, Shakkar Panchayat Wadala and Below Chembur Bridge in the city were waterlogged following the continuous downpour

