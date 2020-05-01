Mumbai: Nine Constables of Wadala Police Station Contract Coronavirus, Number of Infected Policemen Reaches 106

Mumbai Police (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 1: Nine constables from a single police station in Mumbai’s Wadala tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, taking the number infected policemen to 106 in the city. The close contacts of the nine constables have been identified and have been asked to stay under home quarantine. The policemen are suspected to have contracted COVID-19 while doing duty there. 'I'll Be Back Soon': Mumbai Police Personnel Keeps Spirit Hight After He Contracts Coronavirus, Asks Colleagues Not to Take Tension (Watch Video).

"Nine policemen of the rank of constables, police Naik and head constables had undergone tests yesterday and their report released on the same evening revealed that nine of them have tested positive for Covid-19," Shahaji Shinde, senior inspector of Wadala police station, told Hindustan Times. "All of them have been admitted at Guru Nanak Hospital, Bandra, KEM Hospital in Parel and Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai," he added. BMC Official Madhukar Haryan Succumbs to Coronavirus, Was Posted as Inspector at Assessment Department.

The infected constables were deployed in areas identified as red zones under the jurisdiction of the Wadala police station. They were providing food to needy people and fruits for Iftar and Sehri to Muslims observing fast during Ramzan, and enforcing lockdown. So far, three constables have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

A 56-year old head constable, Shivaji N Sonawane, succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday. Earlier on Saturday and Sunday last week, two head constables had passed away in different parts of the city. Both were battling Covid-19 for the past few days.