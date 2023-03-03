Borivali, March 3: Mumbai Police on Thursday launched a wide manhunt to nab the prisoners who flouted the notice and did not return back to jail after they were released during the COVID-19 pandemic on parole or furlough leaves. The order was passed by commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. In his order, the Mumbai CP has directed all the police stations across the city to trace such offenders and put them back in jail. Holi 2023: Mumbai Police Issue Prohibitory Order; Say Obscene Songs, Slogans a Punishable Offence.

A total of 66 convicted prisoners in Mumbai were released on parole in the COVID-19 period. Out of 66, 21 prisoners have not yet reported to the jail they were lodged in. Incidentally, a notice was issued for them to return back to prisons when the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted last year. According to the police, 27 inmates flocked back to jail after receiving the notice while 18 others were nabbed. Mumbai Police on Alert After NIA Shares Information About ‘Dangerous Man’ Trained in China, Pakistan.

The prisoners were given parole leaves during the COVID-19 outbreak in a move to decongest the jails in the state to avoid the spread of coronavirus inside jails. However, the Maharashtra government, in May 2022, issued a notice to such prisoners directing them to return back to their respective jails. Now, the Mumbai police have been told to book the offenders under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

