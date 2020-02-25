Mumbai on Alert After Violent Clashes in Delhi, Police Takes Precautionary Measures to Maintain Law & Order

File image of Mumbai's CSMT area | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 25: On account of the violence in Delhi due to clashes, Maharashtra Home Ministry officials informed that Mumbai has been kept on alert after recent incidents of violence in the financial state. According to an ANI tweet, the state Police has taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order. Other than the designated area in Azad Maidan, no permission will be granted for any other protest in Mumbai. Delhi Violence: 5 Dead, 105 Injured in Clashes Between Pro & Anti-CAA Groups; Amit Shah Holds Meeting With Senior Police Personnel on Law & Order Situation in National Capital.

In Delhi, a total of five people including four civilians and one police constable lost their lives and 105 got injured in the violent clash that took place in the national capital. Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi on Monday has been detained. A meeting was held by Home Minister Amit Shah late last night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called an urgent meeting, at his residence, of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas on Monday. As per Delhi police on Monday, ten cops were also injured in the violent clashes between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in North East Delhi.