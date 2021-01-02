Mumbai, January 2: A person was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly filming a woman inside the washroom of a restaurant. The arrest was made on the complaint of a 30-year-old woman, who claimed that she found him attempting to sneak his mobile phone from beneath the washroom door to capture a video. Mumbai: 5 College Students Held in Vakola for Killing Man Who Harassed Girl.

After the complainant called for help, the restaurant staff caught hold of the accused. They subsequently called the Azad Maidan police. The person was taken to the police station as the woman lodged an official complaint.

The incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Thursday, at a restaurant based in South Mumbai. The accused, identified as 38-year-old Sameer Shaikh, booked under Section 354 (C) (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was presented before a court on Friday, which granted him bail. The police probe revealed that Shaikh worked at a cellphone store located close to the restaurant. His mobile phone was reportedly seized by the police as part of the investigation.

