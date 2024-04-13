Mumbai, April 13: The Mumbai police recently reunited a 12-year-old missing boy with his family in the city after the intellectually challenged boy left home and took a bus from Worli to Colaba. The Mumbai police used the help of a QR code-enabled pendant that the boy was wearing to reunite him with his family. When found, the minor boy could not tell the police about his family or destination.

However, the police scanned the QR code found on his pendant and reunited the boy with his family, reports Hindustan Times. The incident took place on Thursday, April 12, when a BEST bus conductor brought the 12-year-old boy to the police station. The conductor told cops that the boy had boarded the bus at Prarthna Samaj in Girgaum. The boy was not able to share details about his family or speak about his destination.

Pramod Bhovte, senior police inspector of Colaba police station. They realized that the boy was intellectually challenged. Soon, the officers realized that the boy was wearing a pendant with a QR code in a thread around his neck. After scanning the QR code-enabled pendant, the police got an emergency number. They contacted the number, which turned out to be one of his family members.

Bhovte said that the boy's parents had approached Worli police station and were in the process of registering a complaint about a missing person. He further said that the boy left home saying he wanted to play, but he took a bus. Following this, the boy's family came to the Colaba police station and took him away while thanking the police officials. Mumbai: Landslide Sets Off Panic in Ghatkopar Area, No Injuries Reported.

Meanwhile, the police lauded Project Chetna, through which the specially made pendants with QR codes are distributed to people suffering from memory loss and dementia, differently-abled individuals, senior citizens, and people in medical emergencies. The QR-Code enabled pendants helped to reunite people with their families.

