Mumbai, July 2: Following a spell of heavy rainfall over the course of the week, Mumbai witnessed less intense showers over the weekend, bringing relief to citizens and authorities.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, the Colaba observatory recorded 14 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, while the Santacruz weather station logged 22.2 mm rain during the same period. Mumbai Rains 2023 Photos, Videos and #MumbaiRains Tweets Go Viral After Maximum City Finally Witnesses Pre-Monsoon Downpour!.

In comparison, 45.4 mm rain was recorded at Colaba in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, while Santacruz weather station saw 110 mm rain in the same period, it stated. Nashik and Nandurbar districts in north Maharashtra received a good spell of rain, but Jalgaon remained largely dry on Saturday, the report said. Mumbai Rains Today Photos and Videos: Heavy Rainfall Continues in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Other Parts of MMR; Orange Alert Issued.

Rains eluded the drought-prone Marathwada region the last couple of days, increasing farmers' woes. The sowing activity has been put off by more than two weeks because of the delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon showers in the region.