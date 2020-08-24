Mumbai, August 24: Mumbai received 1,023.7 mm rainfall in the month of August and the average level in the city’s seven lakes neared 94 percent of their total supply capacity as of Sunday morning. According to a Times of India report, the city witnessed moderate to light showers over the past two days. Looking at the water level in the lakes, BMC is expected to soon withdraw the full removal of the water cut. The BMC will take the decision once the water mark in the lake will cross the 95 percent mark.

Four of the seven lakes are already overflowing while one of the remaining three—Bhatsa—which meets with half of the city’s total water requirements crossed the 94 percent mark on Sunday. The two lakes within the city limit-Tulsi and Vehar were the first to overflow. Mumbai Rains: Nair Hospital Flooded, Colaba Region Receives Heaviest Single-Day Rain in August in 46 Years (Watch Video).

BMC had implemented a 20 percent water cut in the city from August 5 as the water level in these lakes was only 35 percent of their supply capacity. However, as the catchment areas received good rainfall, the water level in the lakes went up.

