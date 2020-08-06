Mumbai, August 6: Challenging the strong currents, Mumbai's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) rescued 16 fishermen in distress at sea about 70 kilometres west of Arnala Coast, Thane. The boat was caught up in choppy waters and very high-winds prevailing at Arabian sea, the Indian Coast Guard said on Thursday, August 6. High Tide Hits Mumbai's Marine Drive Amid Heavy Rainfall; Watch Video.

The boat, Dev Sandesh, was stuck in rough sea and the stranded fishermen from Uttan send alert messages to the Yellow Gate police station. Acting swiftly, MRCC ascertained the exact location of the vessel and activated the international safety net. ICGS Amartya Rescues Six Crew Members from Sinking Tug off Mumbai Coast, Search On for One Missing.

They continuously conveyed the messages to all boats in the area to render assistance to Dev Sandesh. The Mumbai MMRC identified offshore support vessel Greatship Asmi and diverted the vessel for rescue operation of Dev Sandesh.

Due to rough weather, Dev Sandesh had suffered on-board flooding. The Indian Coast Guard then directed another OSV Colonel SP Wahi to pick up fisher folks and bring them to the coast.

