Mumbai Rains Today, May 31, 2026: Mumbaikars Wake Up to Rainy Sunday As Early Morning Showers Lash City, Thunderstorm Alert Issued; Check Weather Forecast

Parts of Mumbai received early morning showers on Sunday, May 31, bringing relief from the recent spell of high temperatures. The rainfall was accompanied by cloudy conditions in several areas of the city, while weather officials warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Maharashtra.

The weather activity comes amid changing pre-monsoon conditions across the state. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and strong winds in several districts. Weather Forecast Today, May 31, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Mumbai Rains Today, May 31

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai and nearby suburbs brought relief from heat and humidity pic.twitter.com/byJ5eeNykV — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2026

Maharashtra Weather Forecast

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain, gusty winds with speed 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 30, 2026

Mumbai Rains Today: Rainfall Brings Relief From Heat

Residents in parts of Mumbai woke up to rainfall on Sunday morning after days of warm and humid weather. The showers provided temporary respite from soaring temperatures and uncomfortable conditions that had persisted across the city. Cloudy skies were reported in several areas as intermittent rain continued during the early hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, issued a weather update warning of thunderstorms and strong winds in parts of Maharashtra. In a post on X, RMC Mumbai said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain, gusty winds with speed 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada." El Nino To Arrive During India Monsoon, Expected To Strengthen Till September: IMD Chief.

The agency reiterated the forecast in another update, stating: "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain, gusty winds with speed 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada."

Meteorologists continue to monitor evolving weather patterns as pre-monsoon activity intensifies across Maharashtra. The combination of rainfall, lightning and gusty winds could affect travel and outdoor activities in some areas.

Residents have been advised to stay updated with official weather bulletins and exercise caution during thunderstorm activity, particularly in regions covered by the forecast.

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