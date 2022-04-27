Mumbai, April 27: The Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly sending morphed obscene videos of a woman to her cousin after she failed to repay a loan. Police officials said that the accused, a loan recovery agent was charged with molestation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused was arrested on Monday by the Andheri GRP from Karnataka. The alleged incident came to light when the victim's cousin, who was traveling on Mumbai local train received obscene videos from an unknown number on her WhatsApp.

Cops said that the face of the woman in the video was morphed with the victim. The woman, who has taken aback by the videos went straight to the police. Uttar Pradesh: New-Born Baby Boy Dies After Slipping off From Nurse's Hands in Lucknow.

In her complaint, the woman also state that the unidentified person had also shared a text message after the video. The text mentioned that the woman in the video failed to repay the loan and is now working as a sex worker. Shockingly, the victim's phone number was also flashed in the video.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the police tracked the number and found out that it was registered in a senior citizen's name. They got to know that the senior citizen's nephew used the mobile phone.

An officer said that the accused worked as a loan recovery agent for loan companies and used to earn a 10 per cent commission from them. They used to provide him with data of loan defaulters.

