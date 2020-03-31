Mumbai Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Allegedly Beaten Up For Stealing in Vile Parle

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Stux/Pixabay)

Mumbai, March 31: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by residents in Vile Parle area for stealing on Monday. According to a Times of India report, he was rescued by police officers who were on the road. He was rushed to the Cooper Hospital by his mother and brother, but he died at 4 am.

Police are trying to get hold of the accused by looking at the CCTV footage. His elder brother was the prime witness of the incident and more details will be revealed after the postmortem report the deceased comes. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles His Alleged Boyfriend, Stuffs Body in Suitcase & Dumps It Near Dombivali Railway Tracks.

Last year, in a tragic incident, a school bus driver who was mistaken for a thief was allegedly beaten up by a mob last month, succumbed to his injuries this Sunday. The driver from a rival school bus operator instigated the mob violence which took the life of the driver in Boisar. Over the last few years, there has been a tremendous rise in incidents of crime taking place in the city.