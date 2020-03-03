Mumbai Shocker: 5-Month Pregnant Woman Molested by Two Men, Offenders Allegedly Click Her Semi-Nude Photos

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 3: In a shocking incident of sexual harassment, a five-month pregnant lady who runs a coaching class for competitive exams was molested at her rented house by two men, who allegedly photographed her semi-nude on Sunday. According to a Times of India report, the incident happened when the woman was alone at home, and she came out of the washroom when the doorbell rang.

Two men, one in T-shirt and jeans and the other informal shirt and trouser were outside the door. They asked her about her husband, who was at work at that point in time. Then they barged in, while one pinned her down and started molesting her, the other clicked photos of her. When she raised an alarm, the offender fled from the scene. Mumbai Shocker: Taxi Driver Arrested For Allegedly Raping a 16-Year-Old Girl.

The woman then immediately called her husband and a female friend, who then approached the police station. The building didn't have CCTV cameras, but police said they would look for footage from surrounding areas. In another incident in Mumbai, a 23-year-old taxi driver was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl. According to a Times of India report, police said that the accused knew the victim from her hometown and probably followed her to Mumbai.