Mumbai, August 7: In a shocking incident, an auto driver in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly raping a young woman, who resorted to begging to make a living in the city. Reports inform that the 31-year-old autorickshaw driver lured the woman by offering her food and then took her to an empty school bus parked in the Juhu area of the metropolis. According to a report by TOI, the accused was tracked down by the cops within 24 hours on the basis of a sticker on his vehicle.

The man, identified as Arif Sarvar, approached her last week and offered to give her food and took her to an empty school bus and sexually assaulted her on Wednesday. The 21-year-old survivor lives on a pavement in Juhu. In her complaint. she has stated that the accused raped her in a bus on the pretext of giving her food. The woman, however, managed to reach Juhu police station and was rushed to a hospital. Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Sentenced 3 Years in Jail for Sexually Assaulting Minor.

Senior inspector Shashikant Mane was quoted in the report saying that the cops looked at the camera grabs and spotted clips of the auto. The accused had followed the woman in the auto before he approached her and committed the crime. The cops managed to spot a blue sticker on the back of the auto with some letters on it from the footage. With the help of technical experts, the cops finally tracked down the accused and arrested him.

