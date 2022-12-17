Mumbai, December 17: Five people, including a 23-year-old woman from Kolkata, have been arrested by the RAK Marg police for blackmailing a city businessman by threatening to make his private photos and videos with his wife, viral on social media. The hacked the businessman's mobile and extorted Rs 30 lakh from him in 14 months.

TOI reported that police have arrested Chandramani Singh, Sonu Hela, Suraj Singh, Shubham Rai, and a woman Mouni Rai - all in their mid-20s in connection with the crime. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Pours Hot Oil on Finance Company Employees For Demanding EMI in Jhunjhunu

According to police, the businessman's wife noticed that he was frustrated and tense. She insisted on knowing what was troubling him. When the businessman narrated his ordeal, she brought her husband to the police station and an FIR was registered against one person, Raqueebul, for extortion, extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt and sections of the IT act. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman, Her Husband Beaten by Local Goons in Jalaun, Investigation Ordered After Video Goes Viral

The businessman received a WhatsApp message from a person, Raqueebul, who claimed that he had hacked into the businessman's mobile phone and got his private photos and videos. "The accused threatened to make them viral on social media. He then demanded money for not circulating it. Panicked, the businessman sent Rs 50,000 in two transactions to a bank account number given to him by the person on the first day," said API Annasaheb Gadekar.

The probe was supervised by DCP Dr Pravin Munde and a team led by SPI Kumud Kadam, comprising PI J Bhosale, API Kamlesh Kusalkar, Gadekar etc collected details about the five bank accounts where businessmen had sent Rs 30 lakh in more than 50 transactions.

The police also found details of 28 other mobile numbers which were found further connected to the financial transactions. The location of five phones was found in a flat in the New Town area, Kolkata. The police picked up the accused from there. "There was no person with the name Raqueebul. All four, except Shubham, used to chat at different times posing as Raqueebul, with the businessman, and threatened him," said an officer.

Police have seized 20 mobile phones, 89 SIM cards, three laptops, seven ATM cards among other things.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2022 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).