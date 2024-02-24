Mumbai, February 24: A posh Otters' Club in Bandra (West) landed in a controversy after a member alleged that an employee of the club had sexually molested his minor son. The club management, however, denied the claim after CCTV analysis. The child's parent later, lodged a complaint with the police, following which, the staffer was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and is currently in custody of the Bandra police station.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, the club secretary, Sunil Motwani denied the allegations made against the employee. A member of the club's disciplinary committee, however, narrated a different incident. The panel member on Friday, February 23 said that the minor boy had ordered food at the club several weeks ago. As the delivery of the food was delayed, he proceeded to the kitchen. When the boy stepped in the pantry, the"accused", a kitchen cashier employed by the catering contractor, instructed him to leave. Mumbai Shocker: College Student Molested in Running Train, Accused Arrested.

Despite this, the child allegedly refused to step out of the kitchen, at which point the cashier forcibly pushed him out. The minor boy claimed that the cahier poked him with his finger during the jostling. The boy, then, went to his parents and complained about the whole incident. Accordingly, the child's father approached the club and lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the cashier's arrest. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Stabs Co-Worker to Death With Scissor in Kurla, Later Dies by Suicide; Police Recover Bodies With 'Murder' Weapon.

The club's management on the other hand, said that it did not find any evidence of sexual assault after analysing the CCTV footage, aside from the incident involving the boy's eviction. As a precautionary measure, the club notified the Bandra police of the situation. Meanwhile, the club has accused the parent of severely assaulting the "accused" outside the club premises.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2024 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).