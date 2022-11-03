Mumbai, November 3: In an unfortunate incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was playing in a mall’s kids zone died after sustaining injuries in a freak accident at Neelyog Mall in Ghatkopar on Sunday. The local Pant Nagar police has filed a report of accidental death in the matter as the family did not give a formal complaint, said police.

An officer from Pant Nagar police station said the incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl, Dalisha Verma, was visiting Neelyog Mall with her parents.

According to a report in TOI, the girl visited the Neelyog mall at Ghatkopar East with her parents. They went to the kid zone on the 5th floor. Police sources said Dalish went up a wavy slide and came down gliding. But as soon as she landed, she felt giddy. By the time her mother took her outside the play area, she collapsed. Karnataka Shocker: Boy Dies at Home While Enacting Hanging of Shaheed Bhagat Singh for School Event in Chitradurga

The child was rushed to Fortis Hospital by her father, Karan Verma where she was declared dead before admission. The hospital then informed the Pant Nagar police as the incident had happened in their jurisdiction. The parents told the police that they did not suspect anything wrong as their daughter was playing in front of them. West Bengal Shocker: Child Starts E-Rikshaw, Rams It Into Wall While Family Was Busy in Durga Puja Rituals; Dies

Ravidutt Sawant, senior inspector of Pant Nagar police station said that since the parents don’t have any complaints against anyone, no FIR has been registered in the case as there was no foul play. As of now, the police have registered an accidental death report.

