Mumbai, December 26: An actor-producer from Gujarat was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a minor girl after luring her with an offer for a film role, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred late on Monday when the 17-year old girl, also from Gujarat, was alone in a hotel room in the western suburbs. Mumbai Shocker: Man Lures Minor Girl Playing Near Her House With Food, Rapes Her in Malwani; Arrested

The accused is known to the victim's uncle and she met him hoping to get a break in films. On Monday, finding her alone in the hotel room in Andheri, the actor-producer allegedly molested her. Later, the shaken girl lodged a complaint with the D.N. Nagar Police Station in Andheri west. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes and Assaults 64-Year-Old Woman at His Residence, Arrested

A police team swooped onto the hotel where the accused was staying and arrested him. He has been charged under various sections of the IPC and POCSO and further probe is underway, according to the officials.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2023 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).