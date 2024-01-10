Mumbai, January 10: A tragic incident unfolded at Dadkar Maidan in Matunga, Mumbai, when a 52-year-old man was fatally struck on the head by a cricket ball during a match. The man, who was fielding with his back towards an adjacent pitch, was unaware of the ball hurtling towards him. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to a report in TOI, the incident occurred during the Kutchhi Visa Oswal Vikas Legend Cup, a T20 tournament for individuals aged 50 and above. Due to space constraints and time limitations, authorities had organized multiple matches to be played simultaneously on the same ground. While injuries from balls from adjacent matches have occurred before, this is likely the first instance where such an injury has resulted in a fatality. Sudden Heart Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 34-Year-Old Engineer Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket Match in Noida (Watch Video).

Following the incident, police filed an accidental death report and ordered an autopsy to rule out any intentional harm. The autopsy found no evidence of intentional harm. Andhra Pradesh: Techie Dies of Heart Attack in Tirupati as India Loses to Australia in ICC World Cup Finals, Was Allegedly Upset With Indian Team's Batting Order.

The medical officer at Lion Tarachand Hospital confirmed that the individual was brought in deceased around 5 pm. The body was subsequently handed over to the family.

The incident highlights the significant issue of space scarcity in cities, which often forces sports enthusiasts, particularly children, to play in potentially hazardous conditions. The lack of facilities and easy access often results in multiple matches being played simultaneously at public parks and playgrounds, posing a considerable risk.

