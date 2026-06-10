Mumbai Shocker: Man Booked for Morphing Ex-Girlfriend’s Family Photos in Malwani, Sharing Obscene Images Online

A 25-year-old woman has filed a police complaint in Mumbai's Malwani area alleging that her former boyfriend morphed photographs of her mother and sister with obscene content and circulated the images on social media. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the alleged cyber harassment, which reportedly followed the couple's breakup, as reported by TOI. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly edited photographs of the woman's mother and sister to create obscene images and shared them online. The complainant told police that the manipulated content was circulated among family members, relatives and acquaintances through social media platforms, causing distress and reputational harm to her family.

Investigators said the woman approached Malwani Police after discovering that the altered images were being widely shared. Authorities have begun examining digital evidence and tracing the source of the posts. Mumbai Shocker: Landlord Dies After Ex-Tenant Allegedly Kicks Him in Stomach During Dispute Over INR 20,000 Deposit in Malvani, Accused Arrested.

Alleged Harassment After Relationship Ended

Preliminary information suggests the accused and the complainant were previously in a relationship. Following their separation, the man allegedly engaged in a campaign of online harassment targeting not only the woman but also her family members. Police are investigating whether the circulation of the morphed images was intended to intimidate, harass or defame the complainant and her relatives.

Officials are also examining the social media accounts used to distribute the content and determining whether additional individuals were involved in sharing the images. Mumbai Shocker: Female Student Assaulted by Classmates Over Suspected Affair in Versova, Hair Cut and Filmed.

The case highlights growing concerns over the misuse of digital tools and social media platforms to target individuals through manipulated images and online abuse. Law enforcement agencies have increasingly reported incidents involving morphed photographs, fake profiles and the non-consensual circulation of objectionable content.

Cybercrime experts note that such acts can attract provisions related to online harassment, defamation, identity misuse and the publication or transmission of obscene material, depending on the nature of the content and evidence collected during the investigation.

Police said further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation and the analysis of digital evidence. Authorities are working to identify the accounts involved and establish the extent of the alleged circulation of the morphed images. No further details have been released so far.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the challenges posed by cyber harassment and the need for stronger awareness about online safety, privacy and responsible use of social media platforms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).