Mumbai, March 2: In an unfortunate that took place in Mumbai, a man died after he took wrong medicines that was sold to him by a pharmacist in the city. The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested the pharmacist for allegedly selling wrong medicine to the deceased person believing it to be an antidepressant, Police officials said that the 64-year-old Parel resident died after taking the "wrong" medicine for 15 days.

According to a report in Mid-day, after being arrested, the pharmacist was released on bail the same day. The incident came to light when Janardan Doiphode, who along with his wife was hospitalised at KEM hospital, passed away on Saturday. Cops said that the deceased's wife was discharged on Tuesday evening. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

However, Doiphode breathed his last in the hospital. Speaking about his father's death, Ninad Doiphode said, "I have lost my pillar of support due to someone else's mistake. The system would do everything now. But is there any way to bring my father back? How will I live with this trauma now?"

The accused has been identified as Mangya Gawde, who works as a pharmacist at Bharatiya Generic Aushadhe, which is located outside KEM hospital, in Parel. A police officer said that when Doiphode's wife visited the pharmacist to buy antidepressant, Gawde handed her Methotrexate 7.5. The Methotrexate 7. medicine is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. The deceased's wife even told Gawde that the name of the medicine was different. Mumbai Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Throws Him Out of House, Forces Him To Sell His Parents Home; Accused Arrested.

However, he told her that Methotrexate 7.5 medicine was a generic version of the antidepressant which she wanted and it has the same components. After the incident was reported, officials of the Food and Drugs Administration, Maharashtra, visited the pharmacist's shop and seized Methotrexate 7.5 medicines. The accused was booked for issuing wrong medicine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).