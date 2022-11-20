Mumbai, November 20: In an unfortunate incident that took place on Saturday in Mumbai, a 42-year-old man was found hanging at his home in Mulund. As per reports, the deceased, a car dealer ended his life as he was depressed due to his friend's death. The deceased has been identified as Mayur Thakkar-Khant. Police officials said that Khant's family members said that the deceased was in depression.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Khant was suffering from depression due to his close friend's death, who passed away recently. Police officials said that the deceased was alone at home when the incident took place. The police have ruled out any foul play stating that the incident was death by suicide. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Lover's Teenage Daughter in Chennai, Has Intercourse With Her Corpse Before Fleeing to Wife in Virar; Arrested.

An officer privy to the investigation said that Khant lived with his wife Jyotsna and son. The deceased worked as a car dealer, however, his business had taken a hit due to the pandemic. Cops said that on Friday night, Khant sent his son to his aunt’s house. The next morning, his wife stepped out to run some errands when Khant was fast to asleep.

When she returned home and rang the bell, she got no response from her husband. "After ringing the door bell for some time, Jyotsna thought Khant is still asleep and opened the door with her pair of keys. As soon as she opened the door, she found Khant hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet. Her wails alerted neighbours who rushed in to help," an officer from Mulund police station said.

Although Khant was rushed to MT Agarwal Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Khant's wife said that her husband was in shock after his close friend Nilesh Mali died of a heart attack nearly two weeks ago. "He had been depressed since then. It could be the reason he took his life," she added. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the case. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Plantation Contractor, Dumps 80 Pieces of His Body in Dudhmuniya Forest; Police Solve Murder Case After Nine Months.

Kantilal Kothimbire, Senior Inspector of Mulund Police station said, "There is no suicide note left by deceased. The family has also not spoken of any other reason. Preliminary investigation has not revealed any foul play."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2022 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).