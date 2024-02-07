Mumbai, February 7: The Mumbai police recently booked a man for allegedly hitting his 14-year-old daughter with a pair of metal pliers on her head. The incident came to light after the minor girl called the Childline helpline 1098 and informed them about the assault. She also told them about the ongoing verbal assault, which she bore for some time. Post which, the man was booked on Monday, February 5.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, social worker Shobha Agashe said that she received a call from the teenager around 11 pm on Sunday, February 4. During the call, the victim told the social workers that her father hit her. "I went to her house on Monday morning, where I found her alone. She said the incident took place on the evening of January 27," she added. Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Man Falls in Nullah Behind Dahisar-Borivali Railway Bridge, Dies.

Shobha Agashe said that the victim's father was annoyed at her and even told her to leave the house before hitting her with a pair of kitchen pliers on her head. In their complaint, the NGO also said that in November last year, the teenager called their helpline number and informed them about being beaten by her father regularly.

Back then, Agashe visited her house, where the victim's father told her that his daughter would not study or help with household work. The girl then promised to over her father. Agashe told cops that she would keep checking on the girl from time to time. An officer said that the girl used to live in a hostel and had lost her mother at a young age. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kidnaps and Molests Minor Girl After She Blocks Him on Social Media in Kandivali; Arrested.

The victim told cops that her father would keep drinking alcohol and started yelling at her from the time she came to stay with him. She also said that she reached out to the social worker soon after she felt better. Later, the girl was presented in front of the child welfare committee, which placed her in a children’s home. Meanwhile, the victim's father has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

