Mumbai, November 29: In a weird incident that has been reported from Mumbai, a man from the city has been accused of killing pigeons and then selling its meat to a restaurant. As per reports, the accused, a resident of Matunga East allegedly culled pigens and sold its meat to a restaurant nearby.

According to a report in the Times Now, the accused has been identified as Abhishek Sawant. The police have booked Sawant and seven others of King Circle's Narotam Nivas cooperative housing society in connection with the matter. According to reports, Sawant used to cage pigeons on the terrace of his building since March. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

Reports said that the accused killed the birds when they grew up and later sold them to a hotel located outside his building. Reportedly, the restaurants served pigeon meat to customers as chicken. The accused and seven others have been booked under various section of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident came to light after a man named Haresh Gaglani, a 71-year-old retired army official, who lives in the same building reported the incident. However, the police has not made any arrest so far. Reports suggest that among the 8 people who have been booked, one is a son of a politician. After the incident came to light, members of the housing society refuted Gaglani's allegations. Bestiality Horror in Mumbai: Man Sexually Assaults Stray Dog Behind Heera Panna Mall in Powai, Arrested.

The members said that the retired officials has been filing false cases against them. "Gaglani finds pleasure in filing fake and frivolous cases. He has filed 34 cases so far and nothing happened. Let the investigation take place and bring out the truth," one of the housing society member told Times of India. Meanwhile, the hotel owner has also denied claims of serving pigeon meat as chicken to customers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2022 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).