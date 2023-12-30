Mumbai, December 30: A 40-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and attacked his elder brother, leaving the latter critically injured in Malad West on Friday, December 29. The assailant, identified as Drayson D’Sa, fled the scene, leaving his one-and-a-half-month-old daughter behind. The crime took place in a bungalow at Marcus House, Evershine Nagar, and was discovered when the maid found no response upon knocking.

The victims were identified as Chitra D’Sa, 35, and Damien D’Sa, 45, who were found in a pool of blood. As per the Mid-Day report, the police were alerted, and upon breaking open the door, the shocking scene was revealed. Chitra had succumbed to multiple injuries, while Damien was rushed to Oscar Hospital for treatment. Drayson, the alleged perpetrator, managed to escape after disabling the CCTV camera. Mumbai Shocker: Friend Sprays Sanitiser, Lights Match Stick on 16-Year-Old Boy’s Face, Victim Suffers First-Degree Burns in Andheri.

The house search uncovered broken glass utensils, suggesting a violent confrontation, and officials suspect the assailant used glass pots as weapons. Chitra, Drayson’s second wife, worked in a call centre, and the motive behind the murder remains unclear. Drayson, who is involved in the car business, is currently on the run, and multiple teams are actively searching for him. Navi Mumbai Horror: 'Mentally Unstable' Man Breaks Beer Bottle on College Girl's Head, Tries to Cut Her Abdomen in Nerul; Arrested.

In another murder case in the Malwani Church area, the Malwani police arrested a man for killing his elder brother after a violent early morning fight on Friday, December 30. Joy John Paul, 43, was found dead on his bed, and the police discovered a blood-stained rock in the society compound. The investigation revealed that Jose, 38, the third member of the Paul household, was missing. The brothers, seemingly intoxicated, had a violent fight, during which Jose struck Joy on the head with a rock. Jose was later arrested under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder, and the police are probing the reasons behind the altercation between the siblings.

