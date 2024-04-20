Mumbai, April 20: In a shocking incident, a 58-year-old man has been arrested by the Kurar police for allegedly raping his 19-year-old step-granddaughter for the past ten years. The accused had reportedly threatened the victim with death if she ever disclosed the ordeal.

Indian Express reported that the victim, who had been living in fear due to the threats, recently confided in her parents about the sexual assaults that she had been enduring since 2014. The accused, who resides in a neighbouring house, would allegedly assault the girl whenever she was alone at home. Madhya Pradesh High Court Frees Man Who Spent 12 Years in Jail for Fake Rape Case by Daughter.

The Kurar police registered a case based on the victim’s complaint and launched a search for the accused. He was subsequently apprehended from Virar. Kerala Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 133 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Two Minor Daughters in Malappuram.

The police have booked him under sections 376 (2)(F)(N), 354, 354A, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In another news, a 25-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh was booked under the Pocso Act on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl after spiking her drinks. The suspect is absconding.

The survivor, a school dropout, had been working as a helper in a private establishment for the past six months. She befriended a man named Saikumar, who resided in Injambakkam and the two got into a relationship.

According to police, Sai Kumar took the juvenile to a temple and ‘married’ her. He later took her to his house and offered cool drinks. Upon consuming it, the girl collapsed. When she regained consciousness, she realized she had been sexually assaulted.

Sai Kumar raped the girl multiple times and forwarded video clips of the acts to the girl’s brother. Subsequently, the girl informed her family members about her marriage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2024 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).