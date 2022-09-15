Thane, September 15: A heart-stopping incident has come to light from Dombivli where a 30-year-old man walked into a hospital with his intestines in hand after being stabbed in a road rage incident at Manpada. According to the report published by the Mid-Day, the police have arrested the accused.

According to the reports, the victim was identified as Harshad Rasal, a decorator, and the accused as Pandit Mhatre, who is a local cable operator. Reportedly, Rasal's mini bus brushed with the accused Mhatre's vehicle. Enraged, the accused picked up a fight with the victim. Rasal's uncle tried to mediate, the accused started a heated argument. Ghaziabad Road Rage: Motovlogger ‘Bullet Rani’ Rams Car Into Woman Cop's Scooty, Assaults Her; Held.

Later the accused called some people. Soon, three men arrived on the scene and started thrashing the victim and his uncle. The accused brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. Consequently, his intestines fell out. Reportedly, one of the onlookers who tried to help the victim was also attacked by the accused and sustained injuries. Both the victims were rushed to Neptune hospital. "The doctors at Neptune Hospital told me to go to Mamata Hospital. So, my uncle and I took an autorickshaw to the hospital and I got admitted there," Harshad told the media outlet.

The accused was arrested by the cops. However, his accomplices are absconding. A case under Sections 307, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the four accused.

