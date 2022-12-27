Mumbai, December 27: The Mumbai police recently arrested a man for stealing pigeons and selling them at unreasonable prices in the market. As per reports, the accused stole not one or two but as many as 40 homing pigeons. Reportedly, the pigeons were stolen from Kurla. While the accused has been arrested, the police are yet to recover recover the avians.

According to a report in Mid-day, the complainant identified as Ahmed Khalil Sayyed (25), a resident of Habiba Chawl, Kureshi Nagar in Kurla had bought the birds for his children. In his complaint, Sayyed said that he trained the avians as a hobby. He also told cops that one avian costs around Rs 2,700. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Pigeons, Sells Its Meat to Restaurant To Be Served As Chicken; Eight Booked.

Interestingly, the avians are said to have the ability to find their way home after travelling long distances as vast as 1,500 km. An officer said that the birds were stolen from the coop, which was kept outside the complainant's home in Kurla. The arrested accused has been identified as Mujjabil alias Jishan Waris Khan (23), a resident of Kureshi Nagar in Kurla's Kasaiwada.

Cops sad that several complaints have been lodged against Khan at the Chunabhatti, Alibaug and Khopoli police stations. An officer said that the incident took place on the night of November 7 when Khan and two other accused broke open the pigeon coop's lock. The next day, when Sayyed learned about his birds being stolen, he immediately approached the Chunabhatti police and filed a theft case. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Sachin Sarade, PSI of Chunabhatti police station said, "Khan kept all birds in a box and fled. He then sold the pigeons at high rates. We haven't found any but are tracing all the buyers. These pigeons are in high demand as they are capable of returning to their owner's home from any corner of the country."

