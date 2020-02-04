Mumbai Shocker: Man Tries to Strangle Girlfriend Near Matunga Railway Tracks, Gets Run Over by Train

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mumbai, February 4: In a shocking incident, a man on a holiday with his girlfriend died after being hit by a train in Matunga. According to a Times of India report, this took place moments after he allegedly tried to throttle her. The man got acquainted with the woman when she approached him for a loan. The couple grew close to each other and she never returned the money.

On January 18, the couple arrived in Mumbai from Dhule by a bus. They spent some time together in Bandra and the man told her that he would send her alone on a train. The duo boarded a Western Railway Train and got down at Matunga Road station. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Murders Daughter's Lover by Strangulating Him.

CCTV footage showed that the couple was seen walking along the tracks. The man attacked the woman from behind and suddenly tried to throttle her with her dupatta. The woman tried to free herself and finally, the man let her go off. He picked up her luggage and jumped on the railway tracks, without noticing that a train was coming from the other side.

The motorman of the train confirmed that the man was run over by the train. The man's body was sent for an autopsy and his family suspected the woman's involvement in his death. However, police have not found any clues to link if the woman had a role to play. A probe is underway in this case.