Mumbai, June 12: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl who works as a domestic helper allegedly jumped to death from the 16th floor of a building in Another on Wednesday. Police officials said that the deceased was caught stealing, following which she jumped to death.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the alleged incident took place at Orchid Tower in Nagpada around 8 pm on Wednesday. An officer from Nagpada police station said, "The girl has been working on the 16th floor of the high-rise for more than 15 days. While she would stay at her employer's place at night, her family stayed in Antop Hill." Mumbai Rains 2022: 'City To Receive Good Spells of Rain During Next 24 Hours', Says Skymet Weather.

Sources from the police said that on the day of the incident, the teenager was supposed to go to Kolkata with her family. So her mother had gone to the building to pick her up from her employer's place. "During the same time, the purse of the employer’s daughter went missing… when they looked for it, they found it inside the help’s bag," the officer added.

The employers immediately informed the mother about the robbery who was at the time present in the house. After her mother scolded her, the minor girl moved to the kitchen on the pretext of drinking water. However, she took a drastic step and jumped from the balcony. Another officer said that the girl died on the spot.

On Friday, a postmortem was conducted which confirmed that the minor died due to head injuries. In this regard, the Nagpada police have registered an accidental death report. However, they have booked the employers under Child Labour Act for employing a minor at their house.

