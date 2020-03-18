Mumbai Shocker: Retired Policeman Kills 40-Year-Old Constable Son With a Sickle After Being Attacked With Beer Bottle

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: Stux/Pixabay)

Mumbai, March 18: In a shocking incident, a retired policeman was arrested for killing his 40-year-old son Harish, who was working as a constable attached to the Andheri police station. According to a Times of India report, the 60-year-old retired policeman hit his son on the head with a sickle after he was attacked with a beer bottle.

On the day of the incident, the son didn't go out to work and was at home drinking. He had an argument with his father and in the heat of the moment attacked him with a beer bottle. The father sustained minor injuries, but he got hold of a sickle and hit his son's head. His wife, two children, mother, brother and his entire family was present when the incident happened.

Police reached the spot and arrested the accused, who said that he was frustrated with his son's drinking habit. He further informed that he was also fed up of clearing over Rs 25 lakhs loan which Harish son had taken. Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacked With Stones & Paver Block For Wearing Headphones in Mulund, Dies After Suffering Severe Head Injuries.

