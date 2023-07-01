Mumbai, July 1: The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill his father in the city. Police officials said that the accused tried to kill his father with a dumbbell after an argument took place between them over him being unemployed for several years. The accused has been identified as Nouman Sheikh.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Nouman lives with his father Samad Sheikh (50) in a chawl at Kapaswadi located on the Juhu Versova Link Road. An officer privy to the case said that the father-son duo would often argue about Nouman being unemployed. The officer said that during one such argument, the accused tried to kill his father. Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped, Threatened With Shraddha Walkar-Like Murder by Boyfriend, Accused Absconding.

"During a similar argument in the early hours of Friday, Nouman picked up his dumbbells and assaulted his father repeatedly," an official from DN Nagar police station. The officer also said that the accused in a fit of rage damaged some cars in the neighbourhood after the argument took place.

The officer said that the accused's father worked as a chauffeur for a builder while his son, a college dropout was unemployed for several years. "He never got a job and also didn’t want to study further after completing higher secondary school," the officer said. Cops also learned that the accused would spend his days without doing anything and this is what led to strife as Samad was worried about his son's future. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kidnapped, Her Son Killed Over Property Dispute; Five Arrested by Chembur Police.

Cops said that the arguments between the father-son duo escalated so much that Samad threw his son out of the house. t was only after his wife persuaded him that he allowed Nouman to come back home a month earlier. On Friday, when his mother Hasinabi tried to sneak him into the house, Samad woke up and started screaming at Nouman. This enraged Nouman who picked up the dumbbells and hits his father thrice.

