Mumbai, November 28: The Badlapur police recently arrested a man for for allegedly hurting a friend by inserting a belan inside his private part. As per reports, the Badlapur police arrested the man and booked two of his friends for the heinous act. According to reports, the accused and the victim are friends.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim is a 25-year-old man. Police officials said that the three accused and the victim have been friends for the past 10 years. An officer said that the incident took place while the four were drunk and doing it for fun. However, the incident turned serious after the victim suffered injuries to his private part.

The incident came to light after the victim was admitted to hospital for treatment. As per reports, on Thursday, the accused called the victim for a party. Cops said that at the party, the three accused started making fun of the victim by removing his clothes and teasing him. The trio even recorded a video of the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Anil Padwal, senior police inspector of Badlapur police station said, "The accused beat him up for fun and one of them inserted a roti roller inside his private part after which the man got unconscious and started to bleed." After the victim started bleeding, one of the accused rushed him to the hospital.

"Doctor from the hospital informed us about the case. We took the complaint of the victim against the three accused. One of them has already been arrested but the other two are absconding," senior police inspector Padwal added.

