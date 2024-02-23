Mumbai, February 23: In a shocking incident, Priya Kamble, a resident of Badlapur, discovered adhesive tape across her newborn son’s mouth in the NICU of a BMC hospital in Bhandup on June 2, 2023. Kamble, who had given birth at Savitribai Phule Hospital on May 20, 2023, had admitted her son to the NICU on May 31, 2023, due to health concerns.

TOI reported that upon discovering the tape, Kamble immediately alerted her parents and a former corporator, who persuaded the hospital authorities to discharge the baby. She also found rashes all over her son’s body. When questioned, a nurse named Sweta allegedly justified the use of tape, claiming it was necessary as the baby wouldn’t stop crying. Another nurse, Savita Bhoir, reportedly dismissed their concerns, stating that the use of adhesive tape was a “common practice” in NICUs. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Stabs Co-Worker to Death With Scissor in Kurla, Later Dies by Suicide; Police Recover Bodies With 'Murder' Weapon.

The baby was subsequently moved to Agrawal hospital. Despite lodging a complaint with the police, there was no follow-up action until the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) took cognisance of the case. Mumbai Shocker: Stalker Assaults Married Woman, Stabs Her Multiple Times With Knife in Worli After She Refuses To Talk to Him; Arrested.

Following a complaint filed by lawyer Tushar Bhonsale, the MSHRC has now summoned both the BMC and the police. The Bhandup police registered an offence on Thursday in response to the MSHRC’s proceedings. Investigations are ongoing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).