Mumbai, December 27: The Mumbai police on Tuesday, December 26, arrested three people for allegedly uploading an 18-year-old girl's intimate audition tape on a porn site. Police officials said that the trio lured the young girl an aspiring actress to audition for bold scenes for a web series and later uploaded the same videos on a porn site. The incident came to light when the video went viral.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the woman learned about her intimate videos being leaked after her friend told her about the video being viral. Last month in November, the accused called the young woman to Arnala Beach in Virar, where four people including a director, a cameraman, an actor, and a female makeup artist from a production company met her. Mumbai Shocker: Gujarati Actor-Producer Nabbed for Molesting 17-Year Old Girl in Andheri Hotel.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that they took her to a lodge to shoot an intimate scene as part of the audition. The woman also stated that she was informed that the video was for audition purposes only and would not be used anywhere. A few days later, her friend saw the video on a porn site and immediately informed her.

On December 14, the woman approached cops and complained about the accused. Following this, cops traced the trio through the mobile number from which the complainant received the call for the audition. Meanwhile, cops suspect the involvement of more people who could have lured women for auditions and shot obscene videos for porn sites. Mumbai Shocker: Man Lures Minor Girl Playing Near Her House With Food, Rapes Her in Malwani; Arrested.

The three men have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and certain sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The accused told cops that they work for a production house.

