Mumbai, November 19: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl in Mulund. As per reports, the incident took place on Thursday evening. Police officials said that the accused molested the child while dropping her back home from her school in Airoli.

According to a report in Mid-day, after being arrested, the accused was produced before the court on Friday. The court remanded him to police custody. Police officials said that when the child's aunt saw the girl crying when she picked her up from the bus stop. Upon reaching home, the 9-year-old girl told her mother about the incident. She also showed her the driver's number which she wrote in her notebook. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Son, Slits His Throat After Fight With Wife in Malad; Arrested.

Talking about the incident, an officer from Mulund police station said, "The family immediately came to the police station and registered a complaint. We sought information from the school about the vans and learnt that the driver was Suresh Bhalerao, 25. We sent a team and nabbed him by night."

Senior Inspector Kantilal Kothimbire said that the accused works with vans on a contract basis. He said that there were few other kids who were present when the incident took place. Kothimbire also said that the accused threatened the girl to not reveal the incident to anyone. Mumbai Shocker: Youth Kills Relative Over Minor Dispute in Malad, Arrested Within Hours.

The officer said that the driver also shared his number with other girls of the school. Reacting to the incident, the school principal said, "We are not aware of the incident as the parents did not inform or report this to us. Besides, we have discontinued our bus service after COVID. Parents send their wards to school via private bus services."

