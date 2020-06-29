Mumbai, June 29: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old ward boy was arrested for allegedly molesting a trainee woman doctor at a government hospital in Mumbai. According to an ANI update, police said that the accused has a past record of involvement in violence with other workers of the hospital."

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the doctor, who was on night duty, was walking towards award when the accused came from behind and groped her on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Pune: Ward Boy at Jehangir Hospital Arrested for Shooting Video of Woman Changing Clothes for MRI Scan.

Last year, a ward boy of Pune’s Jehangir Hospital was arrested for shooting a video of a female patient while she was changing her clothes before the MRI scan. The incident came to the front when the woman spotted the camera lying in the room where she was changing her clothes.

