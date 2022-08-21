Mumbai, August 21: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai where a woman and her paramour have been booked for allegedly sodomising her 9-year-old son in Mahim. As per the Mid Day, the incident took place at the woman's house in March.

Reportedly, the accused was encouraged by the woman to sodomy. The incident took place when the victim's father was away and he was with his mother and her lover. The incident came to light a few months ago when the woman left her husband and had gone to West Bengal along with two of her children. Their nine-year-old son remained with his father. This is when the minor told his father about the incident. Following this, the father lodged a complaint at Shahu Nagar police on August 13. Mumbai Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted for 5 Months in Goregaon; 6 Minors Booked Under POCSO, IT Act.

The father, in his complaint, stated that his son told him that he saw the two having sexual intercourse. After discovering the child watching them, the lover allegedly tried to sodomise him. Both the accused have been booked under Section 377, 511, and 34 of the IPC. However, the duo is yet to be arrested.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2022 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).