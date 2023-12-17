Mumbai, December 17: The Mumbai Police on Saturday, December 16, arrested the husband of a 23-year-old woman along with two others for allegedly raping her in the city. The shocking incident of alleged gang rape occurred on December 9 and 10 in Ghatkopar East when her husband sexually assaulted her while two others raped her.

The incident came to light after the victim narrated the incident to her family. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, after being sexually abused and raped, the woman went to Sanglu where she narrated her ordeal to her family. Following this, a complaint was registered in Sangli and later the case was transferred to Mumbai. Mumbai Shocker: Two ‘Wannabe’ Extortionists Demand Rs 7 Lakh From Former Employer, Threaten To Detonate Explosives at His Office; Arrested.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that on December 9, her husband reportedly took her to an alleyway at an isolated spot behind a school, where he sexually assaulted her despite her opposition. The victim further said that her husband pulled her again and took her to a nearby isolated spot where he caught hold of her and two other men allegedly raped her.

With the help of her family members, the woman lodged an FIR against her husband and the other two accused. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police arrested all three accused. "One accused runs a banjo party, and the other is a school dropout. The woman's husband is jobless, and we suspect that he forced the woman to sleep with the other two for money," a police officer said. Mumbai Shocker: Class 9 Student Allegedly Kisses and Inappropriately Touches Four-Year-Old Girl in Housing Society Lift in Sion, Detained After Act Caught on CCTV.

The officer also said that the couple, who have been married for five years have two children. All three accused including the woman's husband have been booked under sections 376 (1) (rape), 376 D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

